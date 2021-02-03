Namibia: Oshikoto Farmers Grateful for Rain

3 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paulina Moses

Subsistence farmers in the Oshikoto region are hard at work ploughing their crop fields following good rains in the northern part of the country.

Benjamin Petrus from Oshalongo village in Omuntele constituency said he is optimistic about this year's harvest.

Petrus further highlighted that some villages are unable to plough their fields simply because they cannot afford to pay for the services of a tractor.

"There is definitely rain this year. If someone did not plough it must be because they are lazy or maybe they did not have the tools," said Petrus.

He pleaded with government through the department of agriculture to make the subsidised tractor for communal ploughing more accessible to those who cannot afford to hire a tractor from private individuals.

"Some people have the will but do not have the money to pay for the tractor.

The tractors from the government do not reach everyone and on time," he concluded.

At the same village, 80-year-old Ndapandula Fatima continues to wake up early in the morning to work in the field. She lives with her sister, her brother-in-law and their children.

The elderly woman jokingly said in Oshiwambo, edimo ola endifa eyoka, loosely translated, "the stomach made the snake walk".

This essentially means there is a need to feed themselves, hence the importance to work the field even at her age in order to capitalise on the rain.

Another villager who prefers to go by the name Tatekulu, said he only started ploughing late January because his field was submerged with rainwater.

"The field is waterlogged and looks like a dam. Maybe in mid-February is when I can really start ploughing and planting the whole field. Even the tractor is ploughing with difficulty," he said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.