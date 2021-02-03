Namibia: Neff Wants Heads to Roll Over Fishrot

3 February 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Oshakati — The Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF) party says it will consult other opposition parties with the view to declare a vote of no confidence in the current administration over the Fishrot scandal.

The international fisheries bribery scandal has led to the arrest of high-profile individuals such as former Cabinet ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala. According to NEFF national coordinator and parliamentarian Kalimbo Iipumbu, the current top administration in government should step down.

President Hage Geingob has chosen not to comment on the corruption scandal but yesterday once again indicated he will at an appropriate time address 'insinuations' linking him to it, "with the view to demonstrating their falsity".

The ruling Swapo has also in the past denied ever benefiting from the Fishrot scandal.

Iipumbu yesterday accused the current leadership of being uncaring towards the Namibian nation. "We therefore would like the team to honour the feelings of the Namibian people and do the honourable thing to resign and give positions to those that can rescue Namibia's economy and its people. The time is now Cde Hage, the time is now Cde Nangolo and the time is now Cde Sofia," he pleaded.

"Fishrot, this is a scandalous and satanism activity that needs all support from Namibians to say to the current leaders of the government. Namibians have to starve to pave ways for the well-connected few, whereas we have a nation that needs developmental programmes to make ways for the living standards."

Equally, NEFF called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate, amongst others, the mass housing programme, the cost of the fuel storage facility at Walvis Bay, the construction of the Neckartal Dam and contracts dished out to D&M Rail over the years.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.