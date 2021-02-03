Zimbabwe: Angel of Hope Donates to Orphanages

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, donated food for the health and nutrition support of six homes and orphanages in Mashonaland Central during this level four COVID19 lockdown.

The gesture comes at a time when some of the orphanages are facing food challenges due to depleting donors due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Homes and orphanages that received the food hampers could not hide their happiness and expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her kindness.

Founder of Child Future Africa Mr George Seremwe said the assistance from the First Lady has boosted their food supplies.