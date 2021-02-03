Zimbabwe: Zaka Man Trampled to Death By Hippo

Zaka — A Zaka octogenarian has died after he was mauled and trampled by a hippopotamus that charged at him while herding cattle.

Police have identified the deceased as Langson Svondero (81) of Mupuwa Village in Nhema communal lands.

The raging hippo attacked Svondero inflicting a deep wound on his left leg before repeatedly trampling until he died.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the tragic incident occurred on Monday when the now deceased was herding cattle in the company of his juvenile grandson just before sunset.

"A hippopotamus appeared from a nearby thicket charging towards Svondero. His grandson yelled to alert him but the hippo bit his left leg and he fell to the ground."

"The hippo then began trampling him. The deceased's grandson ran cried for help from other villagers but when they finally arrived Svondero had already died. He had also sustained a deep cut on the chest," said Inspector Dhewa.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said the hippo could have came from Chiredzi River adding that a team had been dispatched to investigate the matter.

He lamented increasing cases of humans/wildlife conflict in Zaka and Chiredzi districts.