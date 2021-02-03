Namibia: Telecom Ready for a New Digital Future... As Shanapinda Embarks On CEO's Roadshow

It will no longer be business as usual at Telecom Namibia (TN) as the time has come to dream and focus on a re-imagined company as a major player in the Namibian ICT landscape. This was the message from CEO, Dr Stanley Shanapinda when he commenced with the CEO's Roadshow 2021 in Windhoek on Monday.

The beginning of the roadshow, which incorporates the theme "A new way to a digital future", saw the CEO address staff members during a face-to-face meeting with 50 employees at PC Center.

The remaining staff of over 1 000 across the country received the CEO's message through a web-based conferencing tool. Through this digital interaction staff were able to engage with the CEO in a two-way dialogue to share in TN's re-imagined dream.

In his first 100 days, Shanapinda said, he plans to disrupt the ICT market with products and services that cater to the needs of customers, emphasising that customer-centricity is key. In this regard, TN has identified new ways to sell, do business, grow revenue, enhance shareholder value as well as engage employees and stakeholders.

"It is the self-disruption of Telecom Namibia from the inside, it's a digital disruption of the ICT sector, a disruption of mobile services. It's the new way to dream about the new and re-imagined Telecom Namibia," he said.

The roadshow is comprised of the CEO accompanied by members of Exco who will visit various parts of the country. He will also meet with customers to hear their concerns and suggestions for service delivery improvement and will use the opportunity to communicate and cement his vision for Telecom Namibia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly staff will be encouraged to interact with the CEO to ask questions and provide feedback and ideas.

Shanapinda's vision which is people-centric, also includes TN becoming a streamlined business that prides itself on a data-centric model, with a digitally transformed business operation, in the way the company provides services and interacts with its customers.

"The vision is to have a more streamlined Telecom Namibia that is efficient in its business processes and the way in which it provides services to its customers," he added.

In conclusion the CEO urged all employees to do their part in order to achieve TN's ultimate mission of providing superior solutions and experience to customers.

"Show up to work on time, if not earlier, work a little longer and outside your traditional job description. Above all else, encourage and motivate each other," he exhorted the staff.