Zimbabwe: Zaka Man Knifed to Death for Stealing Phone During Beer Drink

3 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

A 25 year-old Zaka man paid a heavy price for violating lockdown regulations and joining two friends on a drinking binge late into the night after the friends turned on him and allegedly killed him for stealing a mobile phone.

Cyril Chitumba died after he was allegedly assaulted using bricks, broken bottles and a log outside a night club at Jerera Growth Point around 2am on Tuesday.

Simba Mukaka Nightclub at Jerera was allegedly selling beer to patrons despite the ongoing lockdown which bars bottle stores and nightclubs from opening.

Kudzai Siyawareva (24) and Gladman Marufu (35) both of Chinoda village under Chief Nhema have since been arrested for allegedly killing Chitumba.

The third accomplice Amstrong Marava (age not given),who was the first to attack Chitumba but fled from the scene before the latter's death.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said investigations are continuing.

"The suspects (two) have been arrested and investigations are ongoing.The dispute started over a missing mobile A30 Samsung phone," he said.

Inspector Dhewa said the duo were expected to appear in court facing murder charges.

Chitumba's body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police also called for people to amicably resolve their disputes and adhere to lockdown regulations.

