Zimbabwe: Dembare Beef-Up Their Squad With Five New Signings

3 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Harare giants Dynamos have added five new players to their arsenal despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of domestic football this year.

The Glamour Boys marketing and communications manager Yvonne Mangunda confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they have concluded deals with Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and Prince Edward High School prodigy, Luke Musukiri.

"Dynamos Football Club would like to announce the signing of five players. The players are Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and Luke Musukiri.

"Mavhunga played for Shabanie Mine, DSTV, Starbill, Kariba Waves and most recently Triangle. Makanda was with Highlanders, having previously played for Bantu Rovers, Zim Leopards, How Mine and South African side Stellenbosch FC.

"Joining from Ngezi Platinum is Makarati, who had a stint in Swaziland with Manzini Wanderers. He has also played for How Mine and Border Strikers.

"Sianchali was previously with CAPS United, Highlanders, Bulawayo City, Bantu Rovers and Hwange. Musukiri signed from Prince Edward Academy where he has been since 2015. We are excited and looking forward to the contribution of the five players to the club," said Mangunda.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.