Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 17 New Cases, 52 Recoveries

2 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The country has registered 72 new cases, 52 recovered patients and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin that reached ANGOP, of the new cases 29 were diagnosed in Luanda, 27 in Cabinda, 8 in Zaire, 3 in Bié, 2 in Benguela, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Namibe.

The new patients are aged between 4 and 79 years, 47 men and 21 women.

The two deaths were registered in Luanda involving one Angolan and one Chinese citizen.

Of those recovered, 28 are residents of Luanda, 13 in Cuanza Sul, 7 in Moxico, 2 in Lunda Sul, 1 in Bié and 1 in Lunda Norte.

The country registers 19,900 cases, with 468 deaths, 18,232 recovered and 1,200 active patients.

Of the active cases, 5 are in critical condition, 8 severe, 92 moderate, 92 light and 1,003 asymptomatic.

The laboratories processed 664 samples per TP-PCR.

