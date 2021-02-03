Africa: President Addresses ICGLR Mini Summit Outcome With UN Secretary General

2 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President, Joao Lourenço, Tuesday discussed the outcome of the mini-summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), dedicated to the security situation in the Central African Republic, with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

The mini-summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) took place in the Angolan capital, Luanda, last Friday.

In a statement, the President's Press Secretay said that the two leaders had spoken on the telephone in the mid afternoon.

This is the second time, in the two-week interval, that the Angolan head of state and the United Nations secretary general have analysed the problem of political and military instability in the Central African Republic (CAR).

João Lourenço is currently chairing the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, which will meet again in Luanda in the next few days to continue to discuss the security situation in the CAR.

