Angola: Basketball - 1º De Agosto Defeated At Home

1 February 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto senior men's team were taken by surprise Monday at home by Vila Clotilde, after being defeated by 106-113, in the second match of the opening round (group - A) of the "Victorino Cunha" Tournament.

Vila dominated the match and were almost always at lead, a performance that could be one of the biggest surprises of the event.

The tournament kicked off with Petro de Luanda defeating 1º de Agosto Academia, by 94-72, in a match of group B whose winners did not face great difficulties to impose themselves.

The competition continues Tuesday with following matches:

Vila Clotilde - Petro de Luanda - B and Petro de Luanda - Interclube

1º de Agosto are the current title holders.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

