Mozambique: Covid-19 - 17 Deaths, 800 New Cases and 417 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further 17 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 800 new cases.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, 16 of the latest victims were men and one was a woman. They were all Mozambican citizens and varied in age between 42 and 83. 16 of the deaths occurred in Maputo city and one in Maputo province.

Eight of the deaths were declared on Monday, three on Sunday, and one on Tuesday. The other five deaths were declared between 22 and 30 January. According to Sergio Chicumbe, director of surveys at the National Health Institute (INS), the delay between a death and recording it in the Ministry's statistics is due to the care taken in issuing death certificates and ascertaining cause of death.

The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique now stands at 403. 322 of these (79.9 per cent) occurred in Maputo city.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 350,352 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,642 of them in the previous 24 hours, Of the samples tested, 1,021 were from Maputo City, 358 from Sofala, 307 from Gaza, 200 from Manica, 194 from Gaza, 151 from Cabo Delgado, 123 from Zambezia, 96 from Nampula, 96 from Tete, 50 from Maputo province, and 46 from Inhambane.

1,842 of the tests gave negative results, and 800 people tested positive for the coronavirus. 785 of these were confirmed as Mozambican citizens, five are known to be foreigners (but the Ministry did not give their nationalities), while the nationalities of the other ten are yet to be confirmed.

418 of the cases reported on Tuesday are men or boys, and 382 are women or girls. 53 are children under the age of 15, and 33 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for 34 cases.

Over half of the new cases (432) were from Maputo city. There were also 82 cases from Manica, 50 from Niassa, 49 from Gaza, 46 from Tete, 42 from Inhambane, 31 from Zambezia, 28 from Cabo Delgado, 22 from Maputo province, and 18 from Nampula. The only province that did not report any positive cases was Sofala.

Tuesday's cases bring the total number of covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 40,260.

The positivity rate on Tuesday (proportion of those tested who were carrying the virus) was 30.3 per cent. This compares with 27.9 per cent on Monday, 24.8 per cent on Sunday and 28.7 per cent on Saturday.

The Ministry reported that, over the same 24 hour period, 35 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, slightly more than the 32 who were admitted, In Maputo, 25 patients were discharged and 20 were admitted, while in Matola three were discharged and one admitted. Two were discharged in Cabo Delgado, but two others were admitted. Two were discharged in Tete, and three were admitted. In Sofala, one was discharged, but five were admitted. In Zambezia, one patient was discharged and one admitted, while in Gaza, one patient was discharged.

As of Tuesday, 307 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards - 210 in Maputo (68.4 per cent of the total), 22 in Matola, 21 in Sofala, 18 in Tete, 12 in Inhambane, eight in Zambezia, seven in Gaza, three in Cabo Delgado, three in Nampula, and three in Manica.

The Ministry also reported that a further 417 people had made a full recovery from Covid19 - 186 in Niassa, 170 in Maputo city, and 61 in Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 25,010, which is 62.1 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with the coronavirus.

The number of active Covid-19 cases continues to grow, and is now 14,843 (up from 18,447 on Monday). The geographical distribution of the active cases is as follows: Maputo city, 7,958 (53.6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 2,006; Manica, 836; Inhambane, 812; Gaza, 801; Sofala, 730; Niassa, 564; Zambezia, 498; Nampula, 309; Cabo Delgado, 237; and Tete, 92.