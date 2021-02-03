Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Terrorist Recruits to Defect

3 February 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Young Mozambicans recruited by the terrorist groups operating in the northern province of Cabo Delgado will not be harmed if they defect and turn themselves in to the authorities, President Filipe Nyusi pledged on Wednesday.

He was speaking at Maputo's Monument to the Mozambican Heroes, on Heroes' Day, which commemorates the assassination of the founder and First President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), Eduardo Mondlane, on 3 February 1969.

He told the ceremony that the country faces a range of "challenges and constraints", including terrorism in Cabo Delgado, the armed attacks perpetrated by the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the threats posed by climate change.

He believed that, in Cabo Delgado, teenage recruits to the ranks of the islamist terrorists want to return to their families and communities, but are afraid to do so, because they fear retaliation. But he guaranteed that the defence and security forces have instructions to guarantee their safety and their reinsertion into society.

Nyusi said that those deceived into joining the terrorists "should not hesitate" to defect and come back to their families.

As for the attacks by the Renamo Military Junta, Nyusi described these as "an affront to our desire to live in peace and harmony". He urged the Junta's men to lay down their arms and join the Demobilisation, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) procedures, which he had agreed with Renamo leader Ossufo Momade, under the peace agreement the two men signed in August 2019.

The government, Nyusi added, takes seriously its responsibility to continue demobilizing and disarming Renamo former guerillas "alongside the Renamo leadership, and with the support of the international community.

The President added that, in recent years, Mozambique has been frequently battered by storms and cyclones resulting from climate change. The latest such event was Cyclone Eloise which struck central Mozambique on 23 January, interrupting the normal operation of health, education, electricity, water and communication services.

The torrential rains and flooding brought by the cyclone had damaged or destroyed thousands of homes, cut key roads, and swamped thousands of hectares of crops.

Nyusi declared that Heroes' Day "is a solemn occasion for us to remember and celebrate the life and work of those who, at all stages of our history, gave the best of themselves in the resistance and in the victorious struggle against colonial rule".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.