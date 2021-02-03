Egypt: Cabinet Denies Reports On Health, Education, Transport Sectors' Privatization

The Cabinet dismissed on Wednesday 3/2/2020 reports purporting privatization of government services related to the health, education, and transport sectors.

In a statement issued on Wednesday 3/2/2021, the Cabinet's Media Center said it contacted the Ministry of Finance in this concern and the ministry categorically denied news in this regard.

The Ministry further asserted the government's commitment to offering services related to the health, education and transport sector on a regular and normal basis to citizens, the statement read.

The Ministry also called on all media outlets and social media users to adhere to accuracy and avoid any fake news that would perplex the public, it added.

MENA