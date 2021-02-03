Egypt: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi During the Joint Press Conference With DR Congo President

document

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most MercifulYour Excellency, Dear Brother Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Fraternal Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It gives me great pleasure to welcome my brother, His Excellency President Tshisekedi and the accompanying delegation to his second country, Egypt, on his first visit to Cairo, wishing them all a pleasant and fruitful stay

I would like to seize this opportunity to express our deep appreciation for the historical relations between Egypt and its people on one side and DRC on the other through common eternal and historical ties. These bonds date back to the periods of national liberation in our African continent countries during the past century. These have also been embodied in the special relations that brought Egypt and DRC leaders together over decades.

I have conducted with my brother President Tshisekedi fruitful and constructive bilateral talks during which we exchanged visions and views over many issues of common interest in order to reflect our political will towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in various fields; thus allowing an optimal use of our capabilities for serving the interests of our two countries.

We had also affirmed our determination to take our relations to broader horizons of bilateral cooperation. This is supposed to be done through increasing the rates of trade exchange and encouraging the Egyptian investments in the DRC, not to mention agreeing on the importance of activating the joint committee between the two countries at the earliest opportunity.

We have also agreed to intensify cooperation in the fields of transferring Egyptian expertise, providing technical support and building the capacities of the national cadres in the sisterly DRC in various sectors.

Our discussions also dealt with enhancing the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of water resources and irrigation as well as our joint efforts to maximize the benefit of the River Nile resources.

We emphasized Egypt's vision based on the River Nile as a source of cooperation, development and a common lifeline for the Nile Basin Countries. We also reviewed the latest developments concerning the Renaissance Dam issue and the current negotiations to reach a binding legal agreement regarding filling and operating of the dam.

I also reaffirmed during the talks on Egypt's firm stance concerning the support of all peace and stability efforts in the sisterly DRC. Egypt will also continue to work transparently due to its friendly and brotherly considerations to support the Congolese national efforts that aimed at enhancing internal peace and stability.

This will open the development and prosperity perspectives for all the Congolese people and keep the state's bodies, institutions and capabilities to continue the path of the institutional democratic transformation.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The visit of my brother, President Tshisekedi, took place right before announcing his Excellency as the president of the African Union, so I would like to emphasize our full support for his Excellency during his presidency of the Union and our confidence in his wise leadership of the joint African action.

In addition, I would like to assure his success in leading the continent during that stage, which is witnessing a number of challenges, on top of which is enhancing the efforts of containing the outbreak of the Coronavirus, eliminating the threat of extremism and terrorism, as well as activating the economic and trade integration among the countries of Africa.

Dear President Felix Tshisekedi,

I was pleased to meet you and I am looking forward to more close cooperation between both countries that will result in benefits for us and for our African continent. I hope welfare, stability and prosperity for the Democratic Republic of the Congo. I renew my welcome to you Mr. President and your delegation in your second country, Egypt.

Thank you