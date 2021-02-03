Egypt: House Speaker - House Fully Supports Sis Efforts to Reflect True Image of Egypt

3 February 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

House Speaker: House fully supports SIS efforts to reflect true image of Egypt

House of Representatives Speaker Hanafy el-Gebaly said the House stands four square behind the State Information Service (SIS) 's efforts to convey the true image of Egypt and fend off all terror groups' allegations meant to smear the State.

During a meeting on Wednesday 3/2/2021 with SIS Chairman Diaa Rashwan, the House of representatives speaker reiterated the MPs full respect to all journalists and appreciation of their role.

Rashwan also congratulated Gebaly on his election as the new speaker of the House of Representatives.

He further highlighted the SIS's role in facing up to false reports fabricated to skew the nation, distort its image and undermine its stability, especially in the freedoms and human rights domains.The House's two deputies to the speaker MP Ahmed Saad Eddine and MP Mohamed Aboul Enein took part in the meeting.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

