Namibia's Covid-19 Vaccine Delayed

NAMIBIA missed its Covid-19 vaccine arrival date, and specialty physician Ismael Katjitae yesterday said the expected arrival of the Pfizer-produced vaccine might have been moved from the end of last month to mid March.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula announced in January that Namibia will get its first consignment of Pfizer vaccines through the Covax facility as early as the end of January or beginning of February.

"Yes, we did make a statement that we are trying to get this vaccine by the end of last month but unfortunately we have not met that deadline and we are not alone. The dates set by our ministry for the end of January are unfortunately not to be. If you remember, someone from WHO mentioned that it might only be possible in the middle of March," Katjitae said.

This new date coincides with the announcement by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organisation's regional director for Africa, that the first 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will only be distributed in Africa in March this year.

Shangula yesterday told The Namibian that he will soon make a public statement on the vaccines as the current Covid-19 regulations are set to expire today.

Katjitae said the global competition to get the vaccines is tough because manufacturers say they do not have the capacity to meet the set deadlines.

VACCINE ROLLOUT STRATEGY

In the midst of the high Covid-19 death toll, the country still has no roll-out plan except that the ministry plans to vaccinate healthcare workers first followed by the vulnerable members of society.

Shangula last month said the Covid-19 national vaccine task force is putting mechanisms and logistics in place to roll out the vaccine.

So far, healthcare workers and those who are vulnerable to severe Covid-19 infection will receive the vaccine first.

The minister said the vaccine will be given to Namibians free of charge because it is a preventive service.

"The Covid-19 vaccine is prevention, so it is free of charge. We have never said we will charge people for the vaccine," he said.

AFRICAN UNION VACCINE

Namibia will also receive a consignment of seven million doses sponsored by telecommunications group MTN, which made a donation of U$25 million to the African Union (AU) for the procurement.

AU chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa said this consignment will be made available to countries on the African continent within a matter of weeks.

This additional consignment of Covid-19 vaccines will be procured for all 54 African countries through a partnership between the AU and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

COVID-19 DEATHS INCREASE

In the last 31 days, Namibia has recorded 144 Covid-19 related deaths as the country has been experiencing an upward trend for a second month.

This averages 36 deaths per week on average and five daily in January.

Namibia recorded the highest number of deaths on 6 January when 13 people succumbed to Covid-19.

The country has been recording deaths consistently last month except for three days.

Meanwhile, Shangula on Sunday said there has been a gradual decrease in the number of cases.

"We take note of a gradual decrease in the number of cases as indicated by the positivity ratio of 10% recorded today. Our goal is to reach a positivity ratio of 5% and less," Shangula said.

NAMIBIA-BOTSWANA VACCINE PLAN

Namibia and neighbour Botswana are considering merging their Covid-19 vaccines as well as the logistical plans to have some advantage compared to First World countries.

"As you know the procurement of vaccines is scrambled and the stronger countries will be able to get whatever they want and the smaller countries have less leverage. In the interest of our countries, the more united you are, the stronger you are. Also, in terms of quantity, the suppliers will look at those with bigger orders than the smaller ones. If we put our orders together we will attract attention," Shangula explained.

Both countries plan to vaccinate each other's citizens in their countries.