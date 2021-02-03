Namibia: Hedek Speaks Against Gossip

3 February 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

FANS of Afro pop and reggae artist, Elia Rehabeam Ngodji, known as Hedek, have been playing his new single 'Okana Ekumbu lya Mwene', non-stop ever since its release. The song warns against talking about things that could harm other people.

Through his music, Hedek addresses various issues such as righteousness, self-respect, politics and demographics.

The artist says his song serves as a motivational piece against gossip. "Spreading rumours about someone is not right. This happens in my country all the time. If you have a big mouth, it might bring you all kinds of problems. I felt the need to address this because it can create unnecessary misunderstandings. This is not uplifting our world," Hedek said.

The song features artists such as Sappy Jowdy, Kadett and Dezkodread. "I decided to work with Jowdy because his talent gave a whole new vibe to my song. He is also a great singer and he brought that Afro pop vibe perfectly to the song, especially in the chorus. I am always aiming at working with new artists. This is the first time I have worked with these artists. I am willing to work with them again," he said.

This is the first time the artist teamed up with three artists on one song. Hedek said he wanted to promote teamwork among Namibian artists. He released his first album 'Babylon', in 2019 and teamed up with artists such as King Elegant, Humble Kid, Tricky G, Kuku Sacky, Ras Petu and Tangi.

The artist said he was given his stage name by Sunny Boy and Chipolopolo. According to him, Hedek means a migraine or severe headache. "My stage name actually means giving people a headache with my music. When they listen to it they go crazy and want more," he said.

He said being an artist has given him the platform to communicate and network with other people. He also loves doing music.

"Being able to convey messages through songs, to give advice through songs, putting a smile on people's faces and making them dance is such a good thing that I can do for other people. I have done a few hip hop songs, but reggae and dance-hall is what I love more. l cannot say I chose to be it, but I like to think that it chose me. It just feels right doing it," Hedek said.

Hedek is working on his second album which he plans launching towards the end of March.

