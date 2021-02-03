Namibia: Some Roads in the South Reopened After Rain Damage

ROADS in the southern parts of the country, which were temporarily closed after they were damaged by incessant rains in that area, have been reopened.

The Road Authority (RA), in a statement issued on Tuesday, announced that D210 is now accessible and open for traffic following the completion of repairs on the Homs River Bridge in Warmbad.

The main road (MR 33/C) linking Stampriet and Hoachanas villages in the Hardap region is also now accessible, according to RA, and opened for all traffic.

The roads maintenance company, however, cautioned road users to drive carefully because repair works on the MR 33/C are not yet complete.

RA further warned road users to drive with caution on the road between Karasburg and Aroab, which reopened for traffic, as work on the road is not yet complete.

The road between Keetmanshoop and Koes, also known as the tourist road (C17), is still not accessible and closed for traffic, RA announced.

"All road users are kindly requested to exercise extra caution and to be vigilant on their journeys, especially in areas where we have received good rains, as repairs are not complete yet," RA further warned.

RA also appealed to road users to report any road damage to its nearest offices.

