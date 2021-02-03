Namibia: Kaselly Designs Launches 'Welcoming 2021' Collection

MARKING another milestone in her designing career, self-taught fashion designer Selma Shapwa, known as KaSelly, on Monday launched a new collection, 'Welcoming 2021', under her KaSelly Designs brand.

The collection features 25 pieces of women's wear with a colourful and stylish touch of couture.

With the new line priced competitively for the luxury designer ready-to-wear space, KaSelly this time placed more focus on clothing for all occasions, from cocktail, party, work to formal evening wear.

"With this collection, I focused more on stretchy materials. Nonetheless, I wanted to try out the see-through body mess designs for the first time, which came out just right. I also wanted my clients to know that I have grown in terms of designing, and I can come up with different types of clothing," explains KaSelly.

She adds that she also used her all-time favourite scuba (chloroprene rubber), a double knit fabric that is normally a poly mixed with Lycra or Spandex, which also came out right. "I was supposed to use more different materials and more different designs, but time did not allow me. More polished designs will be available on my next collection," she says.

According to KeSelly, she is more satisfied with Welcoming 2021 than her previous work, as the pieces are stylish, unique, and of good quality. KaSelly's red collection is inspired by the upcoming Valentine's Day.

She said she came up with this collection to show that she has established herself as a fashion designer on the next level and for her work to be seen as an improvement in the local fashion industry. Apart from the new collection, KaSelly is also busy promoting her Bold_Like_Gold brand, launched at the end of last year.

She says she invented the brand to motivate people to be courageous, confident, strong as well as fearless in their lives, and she plans to release more unique items both men and women.

"I have bigger plans for my business this year. Although I cannot share all the plans right now, I can assure you that my clients will not be seeing the 'We are fully booked' notice anymore. I want to accommodate most of the clients this year," says KaSelly.

The 24-year-old designer started hand sewing clothes for herself and a few friends at the tender age of 13 until she went to the Namibia University of Science and Technology, where she improved drastically.

"I later started doing business, and a few people came through until I bought a machine, and that is how I started getting even more orders making bridesmaid dresses, graduation dresses, and various other clothes," says Kelly. She then realised that she wanted to pursue a career as a fashion designer. She has a certificate for participating in a Matrix Fashion Show at Swakopmund in 2018.

Her new collection can be viewed on her Instagram business page: kaselly_designs_cc