Namibia: Govt Tender Extensions Cost N$1,9 Billion

THE government paid N$1,9 billion to nine companies from 2017 to 2020 for tender extensions, which include school food suppliers and the state-funded medical aid fund.

This is according to statistics provided to The Namibian by the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN).

There are, however, industry concerns that failure to advertise the tenders is giving the government costly deals and that these extensions have enriched a few companies and individuals.

The beneficiaries include eight companies that supply government school hostels with food - they have been getting extensions since 2017 and ended up receiving N$1,7 billion.

Methealth manages the public medical aid scheme known as the Public Services Employee Medical Aid Services (Psemas).

Methealth was paid N$232 million since 2017 when their initial five-year contract ended.

The Methealth contract was extended six times while the food supply contract was extended seven times. This has allowed the same companies to benefit from these tenders without public bids.

The Public Procurement Act (PPA) is silent on clear guidelines on punishment for those who deliberately delay going to tender and seek extensions.

CPBN spokesperson Johanna Kambala told The Namibian that the Public Procurement Act is silent on continued restrictions.

She, however, said the law stipulates time frames of each procurement stage, which should not take less than four months.

A new procurement process should be initiated at least before a minimum of four months before the expiry of an existing contract.

"This calls for proper contract management by public entities to ensure that the bidding processes commence before the lapse of the contracts," Kambala said.

She added that "in normal circumstances, all contracts should be performed and terminated as per initial contract terms".

Kambala said deliberate tender delay "is anti-competitive, and perpetuates current service delivery or relationships which may be detrimental to the targeted customers".

Kambala said the CPBN tracks the progress of all board-extended contracts every month to ensure that the procurement of such goods, works, and services are done through competitive bidding processes.

PUBLIC SCHOOL FOOD SUPPLY

The current holders of this tender, according to data from CPBN, have pocketed around N$1,7 billion after their initial contracts were extended seven times, allowing them to retain the contract.

These are Xantium Catering Services, Kunene Catering Services, Tsepo Holding and Catering Company, Atlantic Food Services, Atlantic Catering Solutions, OKG Food Services, Heritage Caterers, and Free Namibia Caterers.

According to the education ministry, these companies have been delivering food to hostel kitchens of around N$620 million to serve 67 113 pupils per year.

This is for around 283 hostel days, which translates to N$32 per pupil a day.

The biggest payday of the contract extension was in 2018, between 1 May and 31 August, when they received more than N$519 million.

Kambala said that it "is important to note that cost or price is a factor influenced by the volume or quantity in terms of beneficiaries or number of school hostel dwellers".

However, the tender is not listed in the ministry's annual procurement plan, which schedules their financial commitments for the year.

The Namibian asked various schools about the impact a contract extension has on their operations.

According to a teacher who works closely with the hostel matron at Shikongo Iipinge Secondary School in the Omusati region, the school has not been receiving sufficient food.

"My dear, kids are starving in the hostel and there is no food. Especially the last two months," the teacher said.

Another teacher at Oshakati Secondary School said it is shameful that the government cannot afford to feed hostel pupils.

The supplier, Atlantic Food Services, is owned by former Swapo councillor of Linyanti constituency Cletius Sipapela and former Namibia Football Association president Frans Mbidi.

Both have 28% equity. Another shareholder in the company is the Swapo Party Women's Council that owns 14% of Atlantic.

MEDICAL SCHEME DEBACLES

Eleven years ago, the Ministry of Finance awarded the administration of the Psemas to Methealth Namibia Administrators for five years - from 1 April 2010 to 31 March 2015.

Since then, Methealth, which is owned by the MMI Holdings Group, has been administering the scheme.

Methealth has earned N$75,5 million a year for administering the scheme for the past 11 years, said the ministry.

However, five years after the contract expired, the Ministry of Finance has been extending it (six times), with the latest extension going till December 2020.

Methealth was set to rake in around N$600 million from the government by the end of last year in administration fees and was paid N$233 million for extensions since 2017.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu told The Namibian that the contract cost remained the same, despite the extensions.

The only price increase approved by the Tender Board was on 1 October 2016, which was an increase of 6,6% from N$18,80 to N$20,04 per beneficiary, he said.

Shidhudhu said this shows that the administration fee structure per beneficiary remained unchanged compared to the average administration and managed healthcare fee of N$152,98 per beneficiary charged by private medical aid funds.

The ministry, which is the custodian of the procurement law, blamed the slow process of developing specifications and the abolishment of the Tender Board due to the implementation of the Public Procurement Act.

By October last year, Psemas had 243 226 beneficiaries, 78 612 main members and 155 297 dependants while the rest are pensioners and regional councils.

In November last year, the CBPN said both tenders - the food and medical aid scheme - are at an advanced stage of examination and evaluation.