Sudan: Cooking Gas Protestors Block Khartoum Street

Khartoum — Demonstrators closed off 60 Street in Khartoum yesterday using cooking gas cylinders in protest against the rising cost of gas.

The Ministry of Energy and Mining is expecting Khartoum Gily Refinery to recommence operations, which have stalled since late December. The prices of basic commodities are rising daily.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mining Hamid Suleiman said in a press release yesterday that maintenance work at the Khartoum Gily Refinery has been accelarated.

