Kenya: 3 Dead As 150 Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Kenya

3 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking a 4.8 per cent positivity rate.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that the new cases were detected from 3,117 samples raising the number of cases recorded in the country so far to 101,159.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said three more patients had succumbed to the disease, raising the total number of fatalities to in the country to 1,769.

In the statistics released Wednesday, Kagwe said 70 more patients had recovered from the disease, including 43 from the home based care program and 27 discharges from various hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country now stands at 84,060.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 16 million people by end of the year to suppress the virus with vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Johnson and Johnson.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi last week said the government hopes to start receiving the vaccines from February for the first phase to start until June.

Even after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended several containment measures, including a ban on political gatherings and a night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am until March, he is among leaders who continue to flout rules restricting large gatherings with meetings convened by the Head of State often falling short of health ministry guidelines.

Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have also heightened political activity often attracting huge crowds in roadside rallies.

