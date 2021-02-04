Kenya: Wazito Bolster Midfield With Asieche Arrival, Keeper Opiyo Joins

3 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito FC have completed the signing of midfielder Ellie Asieche and goalkeeper Levis Opiyo as Francis Kimanzi moves to solidify his team for a serious assault at the league title.

Asieche joins Wazito barely 24 hours after terminating his contract with Sofapaka while Opiyo joins after leaving Gor Mahia without kicking a ball.

"Wazito was an easy choice because it is a team with a good structure. I also have friends in the team and I felt that it would help me settle easily. I am here to create and score goals for the team. I am also excited to work with coach Francis Kimanzi who understands me and I will give my best in Wazito colors," said the midfielder, speaking to the club's official website.

Asieche will provide depth and competition to the Wazito FC midfield and his experience will spur the side's creativity.

Meanwhile, Opiyo arrives at the club to offer another addition in depth for the goalkeeping department. The custodian left Nairobi City Stars after helping them gain promotion, but his journey to Gor Mahia was short lived as he failed to gather competitive minutes.

He will compete for a starting role with Fredrick Odhiambo and youngster Bixente Otieno.

"Wazito is a big team with ambition and I am here to fight for my place in the team. To the fans, I want to assure them that I am here to give my best," Opiyo told the club's official website.

The club has at the same time signed striker Erick Otieno from Nzoia Sugar FC and left back John Odhiambo formerly with Ushuru FC.

At the same time, goalkeeper Steven Odhiambo, Castro Ogendo, and Edwin 'Euro' Omondi have been shipped out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Odhiambo and Omondi return to their former clubs Western Stima while Castro will head to National Super League side Kisumu All Stars.

