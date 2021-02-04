Tanzania: Time Outdated Laws Were Changed - Magufuli

3 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

President John Magufuli yesterday urged the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to amend laws and remove those he termed as furthering colonial systems by requiring judgments to be written in English.

Dr Magufuli, who was speaking after inaugurating a newly appointed Court of Appeal justice in Dodoma, he said the laws should be changed to allow judgments to be written in Kiswahili, which is the national language.

Justice Zephrine Nyalugenda Galeba, who a High Court judge, was promoted to the Court of Appeal on Law Day on Monday.

The Head of State promoted the judge who wrote a judgment in Kiswahili last year as a gesture of appreciation for developing the language. "English is not widely known by Tanzanians and so, judgments should be written in Kiswahili for ordinary people to understand," he argued during the function.

"The arguments that Kiswahili has no enough vocabulary are baseless because by 1999 a team of lawyers had already issued a Kiswahili law dictionary. Many people and institutions are using Kiswahili in and outside Tanzania," he said.

"These colonial systems in the Judiciary should be changed by amending the laws," he added.

During the function at State House, he congratulated the promoted judge, Justice Galeba, and asked him to work confidently in accordance with the country's laws and regulations.

The event was also attended by the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba, State House permanent Secretary Moses Kusiluka and several other judges among many other participants.

Dr Magufuli also expressed his disappointment with the delays in employing 200 judicial workers whose employment permits has already been approved.

The event marked the start of activities at the Chamwino State house after a break.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

