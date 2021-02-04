Tanzania: Deputy Speaker Orders Opposition MP to Prove Ballot Theft Claims

3 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Evagrey Vitalis

Special Seat Member of Parliament (Chadema) Felister Njau has been given seven days by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tulia Ackson to substantiate her statement in parliament over the seizure of five bags of ballot papers during 2020 General Election.

The MP Felister was contributing to President John Magufuli's speech at the inauguration of the 12th Parliament.

Felister Njau is one of 19 MPs stripped of their Chadema party membership in late 2020, a resolution passed by the Central Committee headed by Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe.

Others are Halima Mdee, Ester Bulaya, Grace Tendega, Nusrat Hanje, Hawa Mwaifunga, Naghenjwa Kaboyoka, Sophia Mwakagenda, Salome Makamba and Jesca Kishoa.

The list also includes Tunza Malapo, Kunti Majala, Anatropia Theonest, Conchesta Rwamlaza, Cecilia Pareso, Agnesta Lambert, Asia Mohammed, Stella Fiao and Felister Njau.

Tanzania's general election ended on October 30, 2020 after the NEC declared President Magufuli with 12,516,252 votes which is 84 percent of the total votes cast.

Tundu Lissu from the opposition Chadema party is in second place with 1,933,271 votes.

A total of 15,91950 people cast their ballots while the registered voters were 29,754,699 according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

