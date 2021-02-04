Tanzania: Arusha RAS Dies in Road Accident

Arusha — The Regional Administrative Secretary (Ras) for Arusha, Mr Richard Kwitega was dies on Wednesday in a road as he travelled to the capital.

He died in a tragic road accident that took place along the Makuyuni-Babati highway, according to the regional commissioner.

His death came within hours after he had graced a seminar for editors on the Government e-Payment Gateway (GePG) which is taking place here (see related article).

The Ministry of Finance and Planning organized the seminar.

After gracing the event, he left Arusha City for Dodoma where he was to take part in other government businesses when the accident occurred, the Arusha Regional Commissioner Iddi Hassan Kimanta, said.

"It is with deep sorrow and regret that I announce the passing on of our Ras which occurred this afternoon," announced the vividly concerned Kimanta yesterday.

According to Mr Kimanta, Mr Kwitega breathed his last at Magugu Health Centre in Manyara where he had been taken for treatment after the accident.

The accident occurred at Mdoli area where the Ras' vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a bus that was coming from Babati in Manyara heading towards Arusha. Mr Kimanta authorities were working on modalities of transporting the body to Arusha.

Mr Kwitega became Arusha Ras in April 2016 to replace Ado Mapunda who had retired from public service.