Tanzania: Keenly Monitor Domestic Violence in Society - Minister

3 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — MINISTER for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima has urged social workers to keep a close eye on domestic violence and act promptly.

Dr Gwajima also said men, who are victims of gender based violence, should open up so that proper measures are taken to address the crime in society.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Dr Gwajima said families, communities and local government authorities must team up to address the situation.

Minister Gwajima said that the ministry has noted with concern the increase in gender based violence cases within the community.

"Let me take this opportunity to instruct all Municipalities and District Social Workers to deal effectively with gender based violence issues in their respective areas, and ensure that public rights are being observed," said Dr Gwajima.

She said increasing gender based violence and family conflicts within the communities is an indicator that the physosocial issues are not being dealt with accordingly, thus a need for immediate solutions.

Dr Gwajima said the government is working on the implementation of programmes and strategies to deal with the elderly killings on witchcraft beliefs.

She also said that they have drafted a plan to end women and children violence.

Last week, Dr Gwajima issued a statement that they are working on a new plan of action to end domestic violence following evidence that shows majority of people are resorting to harming others or themselves due to lack of psychological support.

The new plan of action is aimed at curbing runaway incidents of domestic violence emanating from mental disorders.

In the statement she cited three cases that pushed the ministry to act, mentioning them as one where a husband who was arrested in Dar es Salaam last month after a violent attack on his wife with a sharp object, upon a failed attempt to kill also his two other children.

Another incident was that of a widow, who attempted suicide in an inheritance row and last week's incident in Morogoro, where a young girl reportedly attempted to take her own life after her parents interfered in her sentimental relationship.

"These incidents point to increased acts of domestic violence, heightened family conflicts tied to property rows and unresolved psychological contentions," Minister Gwajima noted.

Hence, she directed community development officers at all levels to set aside a day in a week to listen to social challenges, including family disputes and relationship issues, and offer counselling.

She said every district administration level must prepare a permanent register capturing details of clients served by community development officers, adding that the officers do not have to wait for the worst to happen for them to act.

She said community development officers should refer cases they cannot handle to relevant and more competent authorities for action and follow up their progress.

