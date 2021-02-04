Tanzania: Housewife Sentenced 30 Years for Drug Trafficking

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday sentenced housewife Linna Muro (44) to 30 years imprisonment for trafficking in 43.95 grammes of Heroin, which are narcotic drugs.

Senior Resident Magistrate Augustino Mbando imposed the sentence after being convinced on one count; the woman trafficked in the narcotic drugs.

The magistrate took into consideration the evidence tendered by both parties, that is, the prosecution led by Adolf Lema and defence under Advocate Nehema Nkoko. She ruled that the prosecution, through the evidence tendered by seven witnesses, sufficiently proved the case beyond reasonable doubt at a required criminal case.

"I have taken into consideration the evidence tendered by both parties. The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and I hereby convict the accused persons as charged," she declared.

Before sentencing the housewife, the prosecution requested the court to punish the convict severely considering the seriousness of the offence committed and the nature of effects caused by such drugs. On the other hand, the defence counsel sought for the court's mercy, considering that his client has a small child and other relatives, who all depend on her.

During the trial, the prosecution had told the court that on January 26, 2018 at Tabata Bima-NSSF House within Ilala District, the accused person was found trafficking in Heroin, which are narcotic drugs weighing 43.95 grammes.

Meanwhile, the same court ordered two other people to remain behind bars for 20 years each for damaging telecommunication cables and causing occasioning loss of over 25m/- to the Tanzania Telecommunication Limited (TTCL).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The magistrate imposed the sentence after convicting Rogers Festo (29) and Shafii Nampembe (43) of two counts of damaging property used purposes of providing necessary services and occasioning loss to a specified authority.

She ruled that the evidence tendered by four prosecution witnesses proved the case against the two convicts, who are Welder and Mason, respectively, beyond reasonable doubt at a required standard as per the law.

The prosecution had told the court that on September 18, 2018 at Mbezi Beach in Kinondoni District, the convicts cut telecommunication cables, the properties of TTCL, used for providing necessary services.

It was alleged that on the same date and place in the city, by their willful conducts, the two convicts caused the TTCL to suffer pecuniary loss of 25,027,875/- by damaging the cables in question.