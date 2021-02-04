Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Loses Photographer

3 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has lost her photographer, Mr Mohammed Yusuf Ovajimo.

The news of the death of Ovajimo was announced by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information in the Office of the First Lady, on his Facebook page.

Details of the incident were not disclosed in the brief message.

Haruna, who described the deceased in glowing language, said that he would be greatly missed.

"Today, we lost Mohammed Yusuf Ovajimo a professional photographer of the First Lady of Nigeria.

"He is an accomplished professional with loads of skill and great human relations.

"He will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in perfect peace," it said.

