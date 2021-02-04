Somalia: Taiwan Project to Boost Somaliland Farmers

Taiwan and Somaliland have begun implementing parts of a previously signed cooperation agreement, which is part of a development program aimed at boosting Somaliland's agricultural production.

The Somaliland Ministry of Agriculture and officials from the Taiwanese embassy held a joint meeting in Hargeisa on Tuesday to announce a new program that will see Somaliland farmers increase their productivity.

Roble Abdi Muse, director of the Somaliland Ministry of Agriculture, said the program is part of a series of projects being implemented by the self-declared nation Taiwan.

"It is a project designed in a collaborative manner, with the ministry adding that Taiwan will bring in the rest. This project is different from other projects in that it is a pilot project," said Director Roble.

"Taiwan will set up a farm in the country, which will serve as a showpiece so that the farm will use modern methods to produce more land."

The project will help Somaliland farmers increase their productivity by cultivating limited land, which has boosted their income and agricultural production.