Somalia: Taiwan Project to Boost Somaliland Farmers

3 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Taiwan and Somaliland have begun implementing parts of a previously signed cooperation agreement, which is part of a development program aimed at boosting Somaliland's agricultural production.

The Somaliland Ministry of Agriculture and officials from the Taiwanese embassy held a joint meeting in Hargeisa on Tuesday to announce a new program that will see Somaliland farmers increase their productivity.

Roble Abdi Muse, director of the Somaliland Ministry of Agriculture, said the program is part of a series of projects being implemented by the self-declared nation Taiwan.

President Farmaajo meets regional state leaders ahead Dhusamareb summit

Al-Shabaab Claim Afrik Hotel Attack Targeted Gen. Galal

Turkey condemns Mogadishu hotel attack

"It is a project designed in a collaborative manner, with the ministry adding that Taiwan will bring in the rest. This project is different from other projects in that it is a pilot project," said Director Roble.

"Taiwan will set up a farm in the country, which will serve as a showpiece so that the farm will use modern methods to produce more land."

The project will help Somaliland farmers increase their productivity by cultivating limited land, which has boosted their income and agricultural production.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.