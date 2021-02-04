Somalia: Muse Bihi Says Somaliland Is Ready to Send Humanitarian Assistance to Somalia On Condition of Recognizes Its Sovereignty

President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi said he would offer a helping hand to Somalia if they recognize Somaliland's sovereignty.

Speaking during the 27th anniversary of Somaliland Armed Forces, Bihi said that the people of Somaliland were saddened by the crisis in Somalia.

"We are close to Somalia they are Muslims and their problem hurts us, we just pray for the there nothing we can do," Bihi said.

"If they had a different perspective and recognise us we would have helped them if we had the resources,"

Meanwhile, the Somaliland president expressed his sorrow over the killing of General Galal and the civilians who were killed at the Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 and has maintained its effort to be a separate country ever since, but it has not been internationally recognized.

The government in Mogadishu, however, wants the country's northern territory to be part of a single Somali state.