Somalia: National Consultative Forum Kicks Off in Dhusamareb

3 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali national consultative conference on Wednesday kicked off in Dhusamareb the administrative headquarters of Galmudug.

The conference which will be led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will be attended by Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe [HirShabelle], Abdiaziz Lafta-Gareen [Southwest], Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe [Kismaayo], Abdullahi Deni [Puntland] and their host Ahmed Kariye Qoor Qoor of Galmadug.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and Mogadishu mayor Omar filish are also participating in the conference which aims to conclude the electoral dispute which has seen elections postponed three times since October last year.

The meeting could not take off on Tuesday as planned to give the leaders resting time.

The United Nations has welcomed the decision by Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to convene a meeting with the federal government and the federal member's states.

The council of presidential candidates which consists of 14 presidential candidates including former heads of states Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed also welcomed the move by President Farmaajo.

They also demanded participation in a meeting between the federal government and regional state leaders.

