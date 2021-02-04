Somalia: AMISOM Organizes Blood Donation Drive in Mogadishu

3 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police component on Tuesday organized a blood donation drive to help boost the AMISOM blood bank for emergencies within the mission area.

Speaking at AMISOM's Level 1 Hospital in Mogadishu, the Medical Clinical Officer in charge of AMISOM FHQ Level 1 hospital, Private David Odoi, said all blood donated will be screened for further analysis to ensure it is safe for transfusion. "We received a request from AMISOM Level II Hospital that there is a shortage of blood so we came forward to support and we have been able to collect 20 pints," Odoi said.

An Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) and Police Deputy Public Information Officer, Opio Dennis Lambert, said "for injured forces, it was important to ensure that they get the best medical care, including blood transfusions.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.