Tanzania Increases Pump Prices in Response to World Market

3 February 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alex Nelson Malanga

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets to keep their cars moving as the prices of petroleum products increased starting on Wednesday.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) announced new cap prices for petroleum products in the country, indicating that the retail price of diesel and petrol imported through the Dar es Salaam port jumped by Sh134 and Sh53 per litre respectively.

Ewura Director General Godfrey Chibulunje said in a public notice that change in prices was attributed to changes in the world oil market prices and Bulk Procurement System (BPS) premiums.

According to the new prices, while a litre of diesel in Dar es Salaam is now sold at Sh1, 829, the price of petrol is Sh1, 887.

The users of kerosene will also have to pay Sh1, 769 per litre, the amount which is higher by Sh119 compared to the last month's price.

According to Ewura, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Northern Regions of Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara went up by Sh91 per litre and Sh80 per litre, respectively.

Kerosene prices shall continue to remain the same as those that were published on January 6, 2021 because there was no new consignment of the product that was received through the Tanga Port in January.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel for Southern regions of Mtwara, Lindi and Ruvuma have increased by Sh71 and Sh76 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices are governed by rules of demand and supply but the Ewura publishes cap prices on the monthly basis.

"Oil marketing companies are free to sell their products at a price that gives them a competitive advantage provided that such price does not exceed the price cap for the relevant product as it is computed using the approved formula," said Mr Chibulunje.

