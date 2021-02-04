Kenya: Woman in Trouble for Operating Bar Past Curfew Hours

A bar owner has been fined Sh10,000 by a Nairobi court despite her remaining stock consisting of three bottles of beer which have since been confiscated by the authorities.

In default, she will spend a month in jail.

Fridah Wanjiru was found guilty by a Makadara court of operating the entertainment joint at 9:30 pm, which is 30 minutes after the stipulated time.

She was handed the penalties by senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto after pleading guilty to charges of breaching provisions of her license contrary to the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act of 2010.

Wanjiru admitted that she was found operating the club in Southlands estate within Langata, Nairobi at around 9:30pm by police officers on patrol.

She pleaded with the court to spare her three bottles "because nothing was left on the counter".

The beer had been presented to court as exhibits and Wanjiru said she had not sold anything.

Wanjiru had been arrested after Inspector Flora Mwongeli and her team found her during an impromptu operation.

She will receive her beer upon payment of the fine or completing the one-month jail term.