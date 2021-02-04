Nigeria: Utomi, Na'abba, Others Launch Mega Political Movement Next Month

3 February 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Prominent leaders of thoughts under the aegis of the National Consultative Front on Tuesday said they are set to launch a mega political movement aimed at rescuing Nigeria.

They also said their first mission would be to mobilise towards having a new constitution that works for all which would serve as a basis for sponsoring credible candidates in the next election.

Among the leaders were former presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi, former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Ghali Na'Abba, and a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, among others.

At a special virtual address, they said they have set up special committees to coordinate activities relating to the attainment of their objectives.

They said they "are deeply disturbed by the disastrous failure of political leadership and unimaginable state collapse in Nigeria, as evident in the pervasive insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping, general insecurity as well as the dangerous slide of the Nigerian economy into depression, which has dimmed the hope of Nigerians at independence; rendering our most talented young people incapacitated, to seeking greener pastures in better managed foreign countries."

Other leaders who endorsed the resolution after the meeting include Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Prof Mrs Remi Sonaiya, Comrade Issa Aremu, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Chief Precious Elekima, Arch Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Dr Tanko Yunusa and HC Peter Ameh.

