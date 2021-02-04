Nigeria: Ekiti Cancels Sponsorship of Pilgrims to Mecca, Jerusalem

4 February 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Ekiti State Government has said it would no longer sponsor pilgrimages to Mecca and Jerusalem.

The state Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who made the disclosure, said the development is in line with the federal government's decision to end sponsorship of pilgrims, thereby saving funds for development purposes.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Odunayo Ogunmola, quoted Egbeyemi as speaking when he hosted members of the state Muslim pilgrims Welfare Board.

The board members led by Babatunde Onipede, its chairman, were on a courtesy visit to the deputy governor's office which supervises the agency in the state.

In his remarks, Egebeyemi said the state no longer engages in sponsoring pilgrimages, adding that no allocation is made for it in the budget.

He asked those interested in visiting Mecca and Jerusalem for pilgrimage to seek private sponsorship.

"Both the federal government and the state government have said they will not spend their money on pilgrimages again and that is why there was no budgetary allocation to it," he said.

"Anybody wishing to perform his religious obligation of going to the holy land must do so with his own personal savings and that was what I told the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) when their executives made a similar request because we must be fair to all."

Egbeyemi said the board's demand for office furniture and utility vehicles are legitimate and would be looked into.

In his address, Onipede commended Fayemi and his deputy for the appointment of board members.

He said the board was not functioning as it ought to during the administration of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti.

"It was not functioning as a Board during the Fayose administration; it was just lying fallow there and was not run like a Board," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.