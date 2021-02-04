Cameroon: Voters Registration - Political Parties Encourage Militants

The revision of electoral registers for this year started effectively on January 4, 2021.

Political parties in Cameroon are evaluating their performances in the different elections of 2020 and charting the way forward to maintain the recorded victories, cover new political grounds and bounce back for those whose performances witnessed a nose-dive decline.

As they make their action plans, the registration of their members and sympathisers in the electoral registers appears to be the cardinal way through which they can to get to political glory in future elections using the ballot box. In respect of the Electoral Code, 2021 is a non- electoral year. In this light, the revision of the electoral registers was supposed to start on January 1, 2021 to end on August 31, 2021. Many political parties are aware of provisions of the Electoral Code. The National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) would want to use this period to consolidate its political gains and prepare for more future victories. According to the NUDP National Communication Secretary, Saidou Maidada, the party plans to evaluate its grassroots structures in order to determine the necessary improvements to be carried out while waiting to renew them after its ordinary congress in February 2022. He said the recent successes have caused many people to indicate their willingness to militate in the NUDP and party officials are looking forward to launch the recruitment of members with their enrolment in the electoral register as a key action in order to channel their energies for greater future successes. For reason NUDP representatives are working with electoral commissions.

The Secretary General of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), Senator Jean Tsemelou says the party has already sent its representatives to the various voter registration commissions. The SDF, he said, has been using its various meetings to try to know its members who are not yet enrolled in the electoral registers and encourage them to do so. SDF officials have also been sensitizing its members and sympathisers to register for future elections.

As for the Cameroon Democratic Union, one of its officials, Hon. Koupit Adamou said they do not yet have a specific plan for the massive field mobilization of their members to register for future elections. However, he said, the party hierarchy has made sure that it has representatives in the different voter registration commissions.