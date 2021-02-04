Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Did Not Ban Marriages - -Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

3 February 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Constance Evans-Kekrebesi

The Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has thrown more light on the ban on marriages following the restrictions imposed on social gatherings by President Akufo-Addo.

During the President's 23rd Covid-19 update last Sunday, he imposed an indefinite ban on wedding ceremonies, as well as funerals. This decision left people wondering as to why religious gatherings had been allowed while weddings and funerals were banned.

However, during a press briefing on Tuesday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained that the president did not ban marriages and funerals but the social activities surrounding these events were banned.

"The president did not say that marriages are banned. What the president said is that, what in Ghana we call wedding, the full-blown wedding where we have a big party with a reception and people dancing and eating, sitting at reception tables, etc., that is what has been banned," he added.

He also said marriages that are held in churches and mosques are allowed but under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Furthermore, he clarified that burials are allowed but should be done privately with a maximum of 25 persons under strict covid-19 protocols.

"The president did not ban burial services... . what is banned are funerals where typically in the Ghanaian community we will all gather, shake hands, the announcement of people, then they'll call for a song, people will come and dance, where there is a little party associated with it. That is what has been banned," he said.

The directives are based on data that shows that the upsurge in cases as a result of disregard for protocols at social gatherings.

