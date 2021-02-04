Nigeria: Covax Donates 16 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine to Nigeria

A global alliance against COVID-19, COVAX, has donated a total of 16,008,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

In a distribution forecast published yesterday, the coalition said the AstraZaneca/Oxford vaccine doses would cover the first half of 2021.

A total of 336 million doses were announced to be donated to over 120 countries.

COVAX, which is co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and GAVI Alliance, was launched in 2020 to mobilise resources for innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.

It said delivery of the vaccines in Nigeria is estimated to begin as of late February.

Between 35 and 40 per cent of the doses are expected in the first quarter of the year while the remaining are due in the second quarter.

The coalition, however, added that the donation is under indicative distribution, meaning that it only provides interim guidance to countries and may be subject to change.

It also said the interim distribution plan was announced in anticipation of the WHO emergency use listing (EUL) yet to be granted for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine is licensed to Serum Institute of India (SII) and was donated under the advance market commitment (AMC) plan to make them available to low-income countries.

Since December 2020, Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been rolled out in various countries amid efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.