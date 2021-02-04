Ghana: GTA Issues Directive for Hospitality Sector

3 February 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Constance Evans-Kekrebesi

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has issued directives to players in the hospitality industry to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in the wake of the upsurge of Covid-19 cases.

The directives indicate key guidelines that should be followed by the sector, as well as key centres that should be closed.

According to a communique issued by the Corporate Affairs Department of GTA, all pubs, beaches, night clubs, cinemas are to remain closed.

All restaurants have been advised to provide delivery services and avoid seated services and if they do provide seated services; they should limit the number to 50% of the current capacity.

The industry has also been advised to observe all COVID-19 protocols which include the display of "No mask no entry" signage, provision of soap and running water and hand sanitizers with paper towels.

This directive comes on the back of the President's address to the nation on January 31, 2021, where he spoke on measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus.

