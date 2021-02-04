Liberia: Rep. Acarous Gray Warns Liberia National Police to Desist From Denigrating Members of the House of Representatives

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Montserrado County District #8 Rep. Moses Acarous Gray has called on Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue to caution his men against what he termed as their constant denigration of members of the House of Representatives.

Rep. Gray, speaking during the appearance of Col. Sudue and Transport Minister Samuel Wlue on Tuesday said, on several occasions, some police officers intentionally obstruct members of the Legislature from discharging their legislative functions either by impounding their vehicles or attacking them physically under the pretense that they (police) are performing their duties.

Rep. Gray, who chairs the House Committee on Executive, named several incidents, one involving Rep. Vincent Willie (District #4, Grand Bassa County) and a police officer who allegedly attempted to discharge a firearm at the lawmaker. He said several of his colleagues including House Speaker Bhofal Chambers (District #2, Maryland County), Reps. Yekeh Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County), Francis Saidy Dopoh (District #3, River Gee County), Richard Koon (District #11, Montserrado County) and Hanson Kiazolu (District 17, Montserrado County) had all been victims of police intimidation on separate occasions.

Citing several constitutional provisions, Rep. Gray noted that although members of the Legislature are not above the law, the Police should be cautious in dealing with them in order to not violate their rights and privileges accorded by the constitution of Liberia just as the President, Vice President and members of the Judiciary.

"The House of rep will not tolerate any more disrespect from a police officer. I am not saying that when a lawmaker violates the law, the police cannot act, the police is under obligation to act. But they should not be against the rights and privileges of the lawmakers," he warned.

His assertions were in response to comments made by Inspector General Sudue that the amended traffic law now gives members of the Legislature and other VIPs the right to ply opposite lane during times of emergency, but advised that they should use a single license plate assigned to them and an official vehicle, not multiple plates and cars as currently used. He also called on the lawmakers to install emergency lights and sirens on their vehicles to be easily identifiable.