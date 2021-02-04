Gambia: Jam City Rejuvenate Lead in 2nd Division League

Jam City Football Club has rejuvenated their lead in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after winning their three opening league matches.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit defeated Serrekunda East Bi 2-1 in their opening league clash; thrashed Jarra West 3-0 in their second league tie before beating PSV Wellingara 1-0 in their third league game to salvage their lead in the country's second tier.

Jam City will scrimmage to win their remaining league outings to maintain their dreams of gaining promotion to the country's top flight league next season.

Latrikunda United are occupying second-spot in the second tier with 7 points after three league clashes.

Bombada and PSV Wellingara are sitting third and fourth places on the second division league standings with 6 points each after three league ties.

Meanwhile, Jarra West are languishing second-place from bottom in the second division league with 1 point in three league ties while Second Infantry Battalion are rock-bottom with zero point after losing their three opening league fixtures.