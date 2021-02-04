Gambia: Jam City Rejuvenate Lead in 2nd Division League

3 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City Football Club has rejuvenated their lead in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after winning their three opening league matches.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit defeated Serrekunda East Bi 2-1 in their opening league clash; thrashed Jarra West 3-0 in their second league tie before beating PSV Wellingara 1-0 in their third league game to salvage their lead in the country's second tier.

Jam City will scrimmage to win their remaining league outings to maintain their dreams of gaining promotion to the country's top flight league next season.

Latrikunda United are occupying second-spot in the second tier with 7 points after three league clashes.

Bombada and PSV Wellingara are sitting third and fourth places on the second division league standings with 6 points each after three league ties.

Meanwhile, Jarra West are languishing second-place from bottom in the second division league with 1 point in three league ties while Second Infantry Battalion are rock-bottom with zero point after losing their three opening league fixtures.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania Says It Has No Plans to Import Covid-19 Vaccine
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Researchers Say Teamwork Behind South African Malaria Discovery
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.