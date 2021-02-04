Gambia, Malaysia to Strengthen Cooperation

BANJUL, 1 February 2021: The government of The Gambia and the government of Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation for the mutual interest of both countries.

This commitment was made on Monday 1 February 2021 when the Malaysian High Commissioner to The Gambia, H.E. Dr. Shazelina Zainul Abidin, presented copies of her Letters of Credence to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, in his office in Banjul.

Following exchange of diplomatic pleasantries, Minister Tangara welcomed the Malaysian Diplomat to The Gambia and extended felicitations and best wishes from the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow, to the Prime Minister, government and people of Malaysia.

The Honourable Minister used the opportunity to assure Ambassador Zainul Abidin of Gambian support and collaboration in strengthening the excellent bilateral relation between the two countries. The Foreign Minister expressed Gambia's appreciation for the numerous support rendered to The Gambia especially in the field of education. He informed the Malaysian High Commissioner that The Gambia withheld its hosting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in 2019 due to the situation of the country at the time.

For her part, the Malaysian High Commissioner to The Gambia Dr. Shazelina Zainul Abidin expressed Malaysia's resolve to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation with The Gambia in a host of areas notably in capacity building for junior Diplomats and Gambian students aiming for University education in Malaysia. Ambassador Zainul Abidin expressed Malaysia's readiness in helping The Gambia host a successful OIC summit in 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In another diplomatic engagement, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs received the Ambassador of Egypt to The Gambia, Her Excellency Noha A. Khedr, who was at the Foreign Ministry to present copies of her Letters of Credence to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs. Minister Tangara extended appreciation from His Excellency Adama Barrow to the President, Government and people of Egypt. He recalled the long standing historical relations between The Gambia and Egypt while assuring Ambassador Khedr that The Gambia remains a strong ally of Egypt.

The Honourable Minister stated that President Barrow and President Al-Sisi are well connected and a foundation has been laid for the two countries to continue working together.

The Egyptian Ambassador to The Gambia, Her Excellency Noha A. Khedr, commended the Government of The Gambia for its support and noted that Egypt is looking forward to strengthening bilateral relations with The Gambia in specific areas such as education and health. Ambassador Khedr said in realising this, Egypt wants a planned cooperation with The Gambia in the area of health where the Ministry of Health would work with the Faculty of Medicine in Egypt. She indicated that other avenues have opened for greater collaboration in a bid to host a successful OIC summit.

She informed that scholarship programmes will still continue to be awarded to young Gambians who have intention of studying in Egypt.