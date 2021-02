Kulukochi FC over the weekend defeated Gunjur Project 1-0 in the 2021 Gunjur junior football tournament played at the Comium Park.

The victory earned the Kulukochi based-club a place in the quarter-final after their slender win over Gunjur Project FC in their final group fixture.

The defeat saw Gunjur Project FC out of the tournament after slipping to Kulukochi FC and Jujuba FC in their group encounters.

Meanwhile, the tournament attracted teams from Gunjur and its satellite areas.