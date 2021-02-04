Gambia: Referee Fatou Ngum to Officiate At Wafu U-17 Tourney

3 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian female referee Fatou Ngum has been selected as Gambia's sole representative at the WAFU zone A U-17 football championship that will be played in Thies, Senegal, from February 5 to 11, 2021.

"I'm glad to be selected based on my performance and I'm prepared for the challenge both physically and mentally," she told The Gambia Football Federation's (GFF) in house medium in an interview.

Fatou Ngum will be among six central referees and seven assistant referees selected by the West African Football Union (WAFU) to officiate at the tournament.

She will be making her maiden appearance in an international tournament of this magnitude.

A sergeant in The Gambia Police Force (GPF), Ms. Ngum has been a FIFA refereeing badge holder since 2018.

Source-GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

