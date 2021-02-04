Gambia Records 3 Covid-19 Deaths

3 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)

At least three new covid-19 related deaths have recorded, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the country to 131, according Health Ministry on Monday.

"All 3 decedents had their samples collected and processed posthumously. All 3 were males aged 65, 68 and 78 years and had comorbid conditions."

Forty-nine new cases were registered, bringing the total number of covid-19 cases in the country to 4,139. "Of these, 19, 20 and 10 cases were confirmed on the 29th, 30th and 31st January respectively."

"Over 80% of the new cases sought to be tested on account of being intending travellers who required a covid-19 test certificate."

Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 153 cases and 3 deaths, bringing the total number of positive cases to 27,080, while 22, 863 patients recovered, with 641 deaths and 4,075 under treatment.

The 228 deaths registered in January represents 35% of total deaths.

