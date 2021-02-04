Gambia: Alieu Fadera Scores Brace in FK Pohronie Winter Friendly Win

Gambian international Alieu Fadera scored two fine goals (brace) during his Slovak side FK Pohronie 2-0 win over Ružomberok in their final winter break friendly game played at Futbalový štadión Žiar nad Hronom on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder scored both goals for his side in the 76th and 82nd minutes respectively to help the Ziar nad Hronom based side finish impressively ahead of the resumption of the Fortuna Liga.

The Fajara-born player continues his goal-scoring form for manager Jan Kamenik after finding the back of the net four times in sixteen appearances for FK Pohronie this season.

The former Real de Banjul player moved to FK Pohronie on 6 March 2020, but his debut was delayed due to the league's postponement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alieu Federa represented The Gambia in the WAFU U-20 champions in 2019.

Fadera and his Slovak side FK Pohronie will on Saturday resume their Slovak Fortuna Liga game at home to Nitra.

FK Pohronie currently occupies twelve position in the league with 12 points after sixteen matches.