Gambia: Wellingara Community Clinic Calls for More Midwives

3 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Jarra Cham

Head of medical team at Wellingara Community Clinic in the Kombo North has appealed to the Ministry of Health to support the clinic with either State Enrolled Nurses or Community Health Nurses and midwives as they plan to expand their operational hours.

They also called on organisations and individuals to support them in refurbishing the centre with roofing materials to be able to administer some critical services at the clinic.

"We are appealing to the Ministry of Health through the Regional Health Directorate to support the clinic with either SEN or CHN and midwives as we planned to expand our operational hours from 12 hours daily to 24/7. To do that our antenatal and postnatal care needs to be truly equipped with both human and materials resources." Dembo Njie, head of medical team at the clinic appealed.

"As we continue to race challenges like any other institution, we also wish to call on interested individuals or organisations to support us in replacing the entire roofing of the facility as we continue to take leakages during heavy downpour of rains. The current roofing has served more than 14 years."

Njie, however, acknowledged that the clinic solely administers and managed its annual drugs, pay staff salaries and running cost without any donor support.

"And of course we encourage people to support us so as to complement our efforts." he added.

Also speaking, Buba Dampha, clinic administrator, revealed that the goal of the clinic is to establish a health clinic that can improve health service delivery systems for the community of Wellingara and its cluster communities at affordable cost.

