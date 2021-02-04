Gambia: Court Freezes Banta Keita's Accounts As Search Intensifies

Justice S. Wadda Cisse, a High Court judge in Banjul on Tuesday ordered for the accounts of Banta Keita to be frozen as the search for the suspect.

Mr. Keita is accused of shipping nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating from Ecuador, amounting to over $88 million intensifies.

Operatives of the country's Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia, (DLEAG) last month made a breakthrough by seizing 118 bags of cocaine weighing a gross 2 tonnes, 952kg, and 850g. The cocaine was discovered during a search of a container shipped from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador and through Algeciras in Spain, and then to the country.

In delivering her order, Justice Wadda Cisse said: "Upon hearing learned Counsel for the applicants moved the summons ex-parte 26th January 2021, and after a careful reading of the averments in the supporting affidavit and the documents exhibited thereto, and a consideration of Council's oral submission, the court is satisfied that the applicants have shown reasonable and cogent reasons to grant the following reliefs."

"An order refreezing injunction attaching and restraining the 1st respondent, his privies, servants and/or agents from disposing of or removing of and/or otherwise dealing with the funds at Zenith Bank Account number 6020300714 and Ecobank Account Number 3240005400 for 14 (fourteen) days pending the outcome of the investigation."

"An order of refreezing injunction attaching and restraining the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, respondents, their privies, servants and/or agents from disposing of or removing of and/or otherwise dealing with the funds at Ecobank Account number 6010304059 for 14 days pending the outcome of the investigation."

"An order of refreshing injunction attaching and restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, their privies, servants and/or agents from disposing of or removing of and/or otherwise dealing with funds at Ecobank Account Number 6240000256 for 14 days pending the outcome of the investigation."

"An order that Zenith Bank Gambia (ltd) and Ecobank Gambia (ltd) make a full disclosure to the applicants of all accounts and the balances therein belonging to the 1st, 3rd and 4th respondents and in furtherance therefore issue to the applicants statements of the said accounts."